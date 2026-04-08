In a development that has sent social media into a frenzy, singer Palak Muchhal and her husband, music composer Mithoon, were recently spotted at Mumbai’s popular Farmer's Cafe alongside Shrinivas Mandhana, the father of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana. The sighting has sparked intense speculation regarding a potential reconciliation between Smriti and Palak’s brother, Palaash Muchhal, following their highly publicised split late last year. Smriti Mandhana Wedding Called Off: Palash Muchhal To Take Legal Action Against Defamatory Cheating Allegations, Shares First Public Statement - Read Here.

PalaK Muchhal, Mithoon and Shrinivas Mandhanas Viral Sightings and Social Media Buzz

The meeting first gained traction through viral posts circulating on Instagram and Reddit, where fans shared clips of the trio arriving and leaving the cafe together. While the nature of the meeting remained private, the relaxed body language of those involved led many to wonder if the bridge between the two families is being rebuilt.

Palak Muchhal, Mithoon and Shrinivas Mandhana Meet at Mumbai Cafe in Unverified Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood pap king (@bollywoodpapking)

A detailed post on a prominent Reddit community caught the attention of thousands, stating, "Smriti Mandhana's Father was spotted with Palak Muchhal and Mithoon at the Farmer's Cafe. They came together. Does anyone know what's going on...?? What's the tea? No way they're getting back together—this might be entirely something else, so let's not speculate."

Viral Reddit Post on Palash Muchhal, Mithoon's Meeting With Smriti Mandhana's Dad

Despite the user’s plea for restraint, the thread quickly became a hub for fans dissecting the possibility of a patch-up between Smriti and Palaash.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhals Wedding Cancellation and Breakup

The context behind the intrigue dates back to November 2025, when Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal were scheduled to wed in a grand ceremony in Sangli. However, the wedding was abruptly postponed and eventually called off following a series of dramatic events.

Reports at the time cited a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father, who was hospitalised with heart-related symptoms on the morning of the nuptials. Simultaneously, allegations of infidelity surfaced online, with leaked screenshots purportedly showing Palaash in flirtatious conversations with other women. Shortly after, Smriti deleted all wedding-related posts from her social media, signalling a definitive end to their five-year relationship.

Reconciliation or Formal Closure?

The recent meeting at Farmer's Cafe marks the first time members of the two families have been seen together since the separation. While some fans hope this indicates a reconciliation between the cricketer and the composer, others suggest the meeting might be related to closing financial or personal chapters related to the cancelled wedding. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Controversy: Bombay HC Restrains Vidnynan Mane From Making Further Remarks About Music Composer.

At this stage, it cannot be confirmed whether the footage represents a recent meeting or if it is an older video that has surfaced now to capitalise on the ongoing interest in the pair's history. Neither the Muchhal family nor the Mandhanas have issued an official statement regarding the sighting.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).