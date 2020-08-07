2020, unfortunately, seems to be the year that we are losing some of the most talented people across industries. As for the entertainment industry, it has been difficult hearing about the loss of some amazing artists such as Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan, Samir Sharma among others and now another disheartening news is here. Paras Nayal, well-known fitness enthusiast and trainer passed away on August 6. Nayal was a known face in the entertainment industry has been particularly close to Tiger Shroff and family. Nayal was also rumoured to be actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's boyfriend. VIDEO! Krishna Shroff Makes Brother Tiger Shroff Proud With Her Passion For Fitness.

Nayal was a trainer with MMA Matrix. Unfortunately, though, Paras on April 2019, was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease - TranverseNlyelytis. A rare type of disease wherein the immune system mistakenly attacks the body. Despite all the difficulties caused by this condition, Paras stayed positive and it was his strong will that kept him going and made him an inspiration in the fitness world. Paras' 'never back down' attitude made him a star and hence he received a lot of love from everyone.

Check Out the Post Here:

The news of Paras' death was confirmed by MMA Matrix's Instagram handle as they shared an emotional post bidding him goodbye. The post read, "You taught us the never say die spirit !! You will be missed forever You will always be remembered, not just as an employee but as a part of the MMA Matrix family. RIP Paras."

Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff Express Condolences:

Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff offer condolences

Here's an Old Interview of Krishna Shroff and Paras Nayal With LatestLY:

While Krishna Shroff is yet to react to this disheartening news, brother Tiger Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff commented on the MMA Matrix gym's post with their condolence messages. We pray for Paras' family to find strength in this trying time.

