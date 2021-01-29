Tiger Shroff must be super proud of mother Ayesha! The 60-year-old gorgeous lady recently lifted 95kg to raise everybody's eyebrows. And hold your breath...she did not stop at achieving that incredible feat. In fact, she amazed us yet again by taking that super dive in her swimming pool. Ayesha can give her hunk of a son Tiger a tough competition in brawn power, for sure! Looking at her agile body and that gorgeous skin, Ayesha doesn't look a day beyond 40. With her spirit and her zest for life, she can put a 20 something to shame quite easily.

First, when she lifted 95kgs, we loved the power she generated and her form was on point. Son Tiger was right alongside her when pulled off the seemingly impossibly task. She had even posted a video of the same feat to inspire her fans."Awright👊 95kgs finally!," she wrote. Daughter Krishna (who is fitness personified) was quick to respond "DAMN, GIRL!!! 🔥🔥🔥 Looks like I have some major catching up to do," wrote Krishna. Casanova Tiger Shroff's Latest One Take BTS Dance Video Proves What An Effortless Dancer He Is!

And then we saw Ayesha taking that super dive. The plunge left us breathless! "Faaaaab day at the farm!!! Forgot my swimsuit but who cares," she wrote as she gave us that Insta video. Disha Patni was quick to react to that one. She thought the dive was "Insaneeee" Casanova: Tiger Shroff's Second Single Is Out And It Reminds Us Of Hrithik Roshan In Bang Bang Title Track (Watch Video)

Looking at these feats, now we know where do Tiger and Krishna get their blessed athletic genes from. Like mother, like kids, we must say -fab and incredibly fit! What say, fans!!

