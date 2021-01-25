You must have seen Tiger Shroff unleashing his killer dance moves in his latest offering Casanova. But who would have thought that the Shroff junior loves those seemingly interminable long takes? This behind the scene video of Casanova proves Tiger's fondness for long takes, and how he excercises his moves to sensational effects only to draw claps and cheers from the makers of this video. If you are a true Tiger fan, then this video is absolutely unmissable!

That Tiger is an effortless dancer who sets the screen on fire is a given, but watching this man groove till the next long cut is announced is simply amazing. As if his tall frame and chiseled bod are not enough to soar the mercury, Tiger is a dream to watch as he employs those fluid moves. The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram to post this special video. "Behind the scenes of one of my fav moments from #casanova i loveee long takes!," he wrote. Ganpat: Tiger Shroff to Take Inspiration From This Hrithik Roshan Movie For His Upcoming Revenge Drama?

The charming star has now added singing to one of his many talents and recently came out with his second single Casanova. and now we are looking forward to seeing Tiger in his next action drama Ganpat. We at LatestLY, have already informed you that this is a revenge story in which Tiger will avenge the death of his martial arts expert father, much like Hrithik Roshan does in Agneepath. Casanova: Tiger Shroff's Second Single Is Out And It Reminds Us Of Hrithik Roshan In Bang Bang Title Track (Watch Video)

We also hear that Tiger's much-anticipated Heropanti 2 was to be shot across the globe in 9 countries will be delayed owing to the outbreak of the new variant of the Coronavirus. The recee for the said project is still on,and as of now the makers are not exactly hurrying into the project unless the pandemic recedes and borders open up for hassle-free travel.

