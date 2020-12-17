Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is quite popular for her sexy posts on Instagram. Be it related to fitness, photoshoots, travel, bikini posts or any other, one just cannot take their eyes off from her cool Insta feed. It was weeks ago when Krishna had announced about her split from boyfriend Eban Hyams citing that they ‘aren’t together anymore’. After parting ways, her latest post with chef Nusret aka Salt Bae has made her ex-beau say something that was totally unexpected. Krishna Shroff Spotted with Boyfriend Eban Hyams at the Mumbai Airport! Couple Sports Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (View Pics).

Krishna Shroff visited the popular restaurant in Dubai, Nusr-Et Steakhouse, and shared a mushy picture and a video from the venue on Instagram. In the picture, she can be seen planting a kiss on the famous restaurateur’s cheek while he clicks a selfie. This picture set the internet on fire and guess what, Krishna’s ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams dropped a comment on the same post that read, ‘Dang u move quick’.

Krishna Shroff’s Pic With Salt Bae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff)

Eban Hyams’ Comment

Krishna Shroff with Salt Bae (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the unversed, Nusret is known for suavely cutting meat and sprinkling salt and his videos have often taken the internet by storm. Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams were always open about their relationship. However, when the couple parted ways, Krishna even requested fan clubs to not tag her in any edits with Eban. The two have deleted all pictures and videos of them together from their respective social media handles.

