Parineeti Chopra has sought fan advice. She wants to don streetwear and be like Gen Z, and needs their opinion. "I wanna wear streetwear and be ‘candid on Instagram' like Gen Z. Please advise," she wrote as caption for an image from her Turkish holiday. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Film to Release on Dussehra 2022.

In the image that Parineeti posted on Instagram, she is seen in sweatpants and sweatshirt. She completed her look with sneakers, sunglasses and a satchel. Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra wrote: "Ahemmm…. This is where i shine!!! Lessgo. @parineetichopra." Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif and Parineeti Chopra Share Some Love, a $110 Gigi X Reebok Jacket!

Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

The actress has three releases this year – Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina and The Girl On The Train.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).