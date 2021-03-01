Ranbir Kapoor had confirmed that he will start shooting Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal soon. Now the film has a release date. T-series announced that the movie will be a Dussehra 2022 release. It stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, apart from Ranbir and Parineeti. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani & Krishan Kumar.

