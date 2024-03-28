Parineeti Chopra Not Pregnant! Amar Singh Chamkila Actress Laughs Off Rumours in Latest Insta Post

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming movie Amar Singh Chamkila, has debunked rumours of her pregnancy. Rumour mills were abuzz with the speculation around the actress’ pregnancy after her recent wedding with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. The rumours started doing the rounds after Parineeti was spotted wearing loose-fitting clothes on multiple occasions. Parineeti Chopra Gives a PERFECT Response to Her Pregnancy Rumours, Here’s What She Said!.
On Thursday, the actress once again wore a loose outfit during the trailer launch of Amar Singh Chamkila at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, which she attended with director Imtiaz Ali, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, and music composer A.R. Rahman.
Check Out Parineeti Chopra’s Insta Story Here:
However, the actress put all rumours to rest as she took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Thursday, saying: “Kaftan dress = pregnancy, Oversized shirt = pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy." The actress implied that she is not pregnant, and any rumours are not to be believed now that it’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth.
Earlier, during the trailer launch of her film, the actress shared that there w