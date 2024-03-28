Parineeti Chopra Not Pregnant! Amar Singh Chamkila Actress Laughs Off Rumours in Latest Insta Post

Actress Parineeti Chopra denied pregnancy rumours through a post on her Instagram handle on March 28. Read on to know more!

Bollywood IANS| Mar 28, 2024 11:22 PM IST
A+
A-
Parineeti Chopra Not Pregnant! Amar Singh Chamkila Actress Laughs Off Rumours in Latest Insta Post
Parineeti Chopra, Her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming movie Amar Singh Chamkila, has debunked rumours of her pregnancy. Rumour mills were abuzz with the speculation around the actress’ pregnancy after her recent wedding with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. The rumours started doing the rounds after Parineeti was spotted wearing loose-fitting clothes on multiple occasions. Parineeti Chopra Gives a PERFECT Response to Her Pregnancy Rumours, Here’s What She Said!.

On Thursday, the actress once again wore a loose outfit during the trailer launch of Amar Singh Chamkila at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, which she attended with director Imtiaz Ali, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, and music composer A.R. Rahman.

Check Out Parineeti Chopra’s Insta Story Here:

Check Out Parineeti Chopra’s Insta Story Here:

However, the actress put all rumours to rest as she took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Thursday, saying: “Kaftan dress = pregnancy, Oversized shirt = pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy." The actress implied that she is not pregnant, and any rumours are not to be believed now that it’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth.

Earlier, during the trailer launch of her film, the actress shared that there wI Do Not Have The Kind Of Money To Contest Lok Sabha Election'

  • Good Friday 2024 Images, Bible Verses, Sayings, Quotes And Wallpapers To Send To Loved Ones
    • Close
    Search

    Parineeti Chopra Not Pregnant! Amar Singh Chamkila Actress Laughs Off Rumours in Latest Insta Post

    Actress Parineeti Chopra denied pregnancy rumours through a post on her Instagram handle on March 28. Read on to know more!

    Bollywood IANS| Mar 28, 2024 11:22 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Parineeti Chopra Not Pregnant! Amar Singh Chamkila Actress Laughs Off Rumours in Latest Insta Post
    Parineeti Chopra, Her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    Actress Parineeti Chopra, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming movie Amar Singh Chamkila, has debunked rumours of her pregnancy. Rumour mills were abuzz with the speculation around the actress’ pregnancy after her recent wedding with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. The rumours started doing the rounds after Parineeti was spotted wearing loose-fitting clothes on multiple occasions. Parineeti Chopra Gives a PERFECT Response to Her Pregnancy Rumours, Here’s What She Said!.

    On Thursday, the actress once again wore a loose outfit during the trailer launch of Amar Singh Chamkila at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, which she attended with director Imtiaz Ali, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, and music composer A.R. Rahman.

    Check Out Parineeti Chopra’s Insta Story Here:

    Check Out Parineeti Chopra’s Insta Story Here:

    However, the actress put all rumours to rest as she took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Thursday, saying: “Kaftan dress = pregnancy, Oversized shirt = pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta = pregnancy." The actress implied that she is not pregnant, and any rumours are not to be believed now that it’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth.

    Earlier, during the trailer launch of her film, the actress shared that there was one Zoom call during the pre-production stage when she felt “picture gayi haath se”. The actress told the media, “I was going to some party, and I got a call from Imtiaz Ali sir. He told me that he wants to do a team call with me, Rahman sir and Diljit. I thought this would be an introduction call to break the ice and wouldn’t last long. I asked my driver to park somewhere away from the traffic so that I could attend the call in peace. However, during the call, Rahman sir asked me if I could sing. Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra Promise a Vibrant Journey into Punjab's Folk Music in Imtiaz Ali's Film (Watch Video).

    “I gave a very safe answer and said, ‘Sir, I like singing’. He then said, ‘Can you sing something?’. I thought 'gayi picture haath se' (I’ve lost the film now). But everyone liked what I sang, and that’s how I got to sing the songs in the film."

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2024 11:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Amar Singh Chamkila Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Parineeti Chopra Parineeti Chopra Dismisses Pregnancy Rumours Parineeti Chopra pregnancy Parineeti Chopra Pregnancy Rumours Parineeti Chopra pregnant
    You might also like
    Holi 2024: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Celebrity Couples Who Are Celebrating Their First Holi as a Married Couple
    Entertainment

    Holi 2024: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Celebrity Couples Who Are Celebrating Their First Holi as a Married Couple
    Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra Promise a Vibrant Journey into Punjab's Folk Music in Imtiaz Ali's Film (Watch Video).

    “I gave a very safe answer and said, ‘Sir, I like singing’. He then said, ‘Can you sing something?’. I thought 'gayi picture haath se' (I’ve lost the film now). But everyone liked what I sang, and that’s how I got to sing the songs in the film."

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2024 11:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Amar Singh Chamkila Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Parineeti Chopra Parineeti Chopra Dismisses Pregnancy Rumours Parineeti Chopra pregnancy Parineeti Chopra Pregnancy Rumours Parineeti Chopra pregnant
    You might also like
    Holi 2024: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Celebrity Couples Who Are Celebrating Their First Holi as a Married Couple
    Entertainment

    Holi 2024: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Celebrity Couples Who Are Celebrating Their First Holi as a Married Couple
    Lohri 2024: From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Parineeti and Raghav, B-Town Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Lohri Together!
    Bollywood

    Lohri 2024: From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Parineeti and Raghav, B-Town Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Lohri Together!
    Makar Sankranti 2024 Black Saree Ideas: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties Will Help You Pick the Right One
    Fashion

    Makar Sankranti 2024 Black Saree Ideas: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties Will Help You Pick the Right One
    Karwa Chauth 2023: From Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani, 5 Tinsel Town Divas Who Will Celebrate The Festival For First Time!
    Festivals & Events

    Karwa Chauth 2023: From Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani, 5 Tinsel Town Divas Who Will Celebrate The Festival For First Time!
    Bollywood

    Lohri 2024: From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Parineeti and Raghav, B-Town Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Lohri Together!
    Makar Sankranti 2024 Black Saree Ideas: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties Will Help You Pick the Right One
    Fashion

    Makar Sankranti 2024 Black Saree Ideas: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties Will Help You Pick the Right One
    Karwa Chauth 2023: From Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani, 5 Tinsel Town Divas Who Will Celebrate The Festival For First Time!
    Festivals & Events

    Karwa Chauth 2023: From Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani, 5 Tinsel Town Divas Who Will Celebrate The Festival For First Time!
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly
    Close
    gamingly