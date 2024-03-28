Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant? The answer is 'NO'. The actress finally put an end to the ongoing pregnancy rumours as she took to her Instagram Stories and clarified that she is not pregnant. The actress wrote, 'Kaftan dress=pregnancy, Oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian kurta=pregnancy (laughing emojis)'. This comes after she was spotted attending Amar Singh Chamkila's trailer launch event in the city. The actress wore a black kaftan dress, and many assumed she was hiding her baby bump. Earlier, Parineeti was spotted in oversized clothes, leading to fans speculating that she's pregnant. However, Parineeti has now put a full stop to her pregnancy rumours. On the other hand, her latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila, will be released on Netflix on April 12. Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra Promise a Vibrant Journey into Punjab's Folk Music in Imtiaz Ali's Film (Watch Video).

Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Insta Story:

Parineeti Chopra reacts to pregnancy rumours (Photo Credits: Instagram)

