Actor John Abraham, who is currently riding high on the success of Pathaan, hopes that a prequel to his character Jim from the film that reveals his backstory is made. John said: "It is incredible the amount of love that I have been receiving for playing Jim in Pathaan! As an actor, I only work for the love of audiences and fans. Records and milestones are a huge bonus and I'm grateful that Pathaan is such a historic blockbuster. I didn't expect that people would love my character so much that they want more of Jim." Pathaan: Shah Rukh to Meet Media With John Abraham and Deepika Padukone for First Time to Discuss Film's Box Office Success - Reports.

He added: "I'm astounded by the number of messages I'm getting daily on my social media about how there should be a prequel to Jim. When people almost always root for the hero, and that hero is Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, it is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero too! I'm fortunate that my work in Pathaan has spoken loudly and hopefully, I have managed to give people an anti-hero that they will always remember. That was my intent when I heard Pathaan." Pathaan Success Meet: Shah Rukh Khan Kisses John Abraham Leaving Audiences Scream 'Once More' (Watch Video).

Speaking of what he loves about Jim, the leader of notorious Outfit X, a band of deadly gun-toting mercenaries on hire, John said: "Jim is a refreshingly suave villain, with very well etched out characterisation that dives into why he became what he became! Imagine the pain he endured, imagine the hurt that broke him and turned him into the man is. To me, Jim was a very powerful character and yes, it would be great if Aditya Chopra wants to bring him back and tell the world how good a super-spy he was and how he became a ruthless mercenary later!" He added: "As Luthra says in Pathaan, Jim and Kabir are the best in business.So, there could be lots to explore if a film is made on Jim. I don't know what Aditya Chopra has in mind. As of now, I'm relishing the love that's coming my way and I'm thankful that I have entertained people thoroughly."

