Shah Rukh Khan, along with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone has agreed to meet with the media to discuss the massive success of Pathaan, according to reports. Fans swarmed the theatres after the film released and videos also surfaced online of large crowds entering theatres to watch Pathan. Now fans will be able to hear more from the stars themselves about their film. Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Film to Be Fastest to Enter Rs 250 Crore Club; To Be SRK's Highest Grosser Beating Chennai Express by Day 5.

View Post Announcement Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)