Fans of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were waiting for an official confirmation on the former’s cameo appearance in Pathan. And during the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman has finally confirmed about his cameo in the upcoming espionage thriller. A promo video from the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going viral on the internet in which Salman can be seen talking about Pathan and also his other films, Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman Khan To Play A Key Role In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathan?

In this particular video, Bigg Boss 14 host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is heard as saying, “But life goes on, show goes on. Ye show khatam hoga to fir apan pe chalenge, Tiger pe chalenge, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali pe Chalenge, Aur tab tak, 8 maheene me Bigg Boss season 15 to aa hi jaega.” Ever since Salman has confirmed about his cameo in Pathan, fans are going gaga about his reunion with Shah Rukh Khan. Salman Khan to Have a 15-Minute Cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, Superstars to Shoot in Dubai for the Espionage Thriller!

Salman Khan Announces About Pathan

And its FINALLY OFFICIAL NOW!!! #SalmanKhan CONFIRMS on #BigBoss that he begins shooting for #Pathan soon and follow that up with #Tiger3. A confirmation on these films and casting is FINALLY HERE from horses mouth!!! #SRK #YRF #DeepikaPadukone #SpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/FsTqgrFPXz — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) February 13, 2021

Talking about Salman Khan’s role in Pathan, a source had earlier revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan has signed for a crucial role in Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. He will have an extended special appearance in this grand action flick. The superstar is expected to shoot for around 12 days. After wrapping up his part, he’ll proceed to shoot for Tiger 3.” Pathan is helmed by Siddharth Anand and will be produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner.

