Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in numerous films in the past. Be it a full-length length feature film or playing cameos, these B-town pals have set the big screen on fire by making joint appearances. Karan Arjun, Dushman Duniya Ka, Om Shanti Om, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam, are some of the movies in which these Khan hunks have shared screen space. Looks like the duo is all set to share screen space once again with the upcoming film Pathan. Shah Rukh Khan To Start Shooting For Siddharth Anand’s Pathan From November?

After playing the lead in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, Shah Rukh Khan has not appeared in films. It has been almost two years now since King Khan has been away from films. But now is all set to make a comeback with Pathan that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. As per a report in Mid-Day, Salman Khan would be playing a cameo in this Shah Rukh Khan starrer. However, there is no official confirmation on it yet. Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Starrer Will Reportedly Be a Diwali 2021 Release.

Pathan is reportedly set to go on floors as soon as Shah Rukh Khan returns from Dubai, which is by the end of this month. About the shooting schedule a source revealed to a leading daily, “While the November schedule will be in Mumbai with only SRK, co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham join him early next year during an overseas stint of the film. It is a battle royale between SRK and John, with Deepika playing an important thread, taking the narrative forward.” Pathan is expected to be wrapped up by mid of next year.

