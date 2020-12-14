Rejoice, as Salman Khan is all set to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan. Yes, the reports surrounding the two superstars in one frame happens to be true. It is the film's producer Aditya Chopra's vision to create an espionage thriller franchise with megastars from Bollywood playing the leads in these movies. For the one's living under the rock, SRK plays the role of a RAW agent in Pathan. Now, the cherry on the cake is that Salman will also be part of the flick. Shah Rukh Khan's Look For Pathan Leaks! Pics Of SRK In Long Hair Will Get You Excited About The Film.

As reported by Mid-Day Salman will be having a cameo in Pathan, precisely a 15-minute appearance in SRK’s film. This one also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The report further elaborates that Salman will be essaying the role of Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger alongside SRK. Both the superstars will take forward the film in the roles of the undercover RAW agents. Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan Reportedly Starts Shooting for his Next Actioner With Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

“It is Aditya Chopra‘s vision to build an espionage thriller franchise with some of India’s biggest stars as RAW agents. While Salman and Hrithik Roshan have already begun their acts with the Tiger films and War (2019) respectively, director Siddharth Anand’s latest venture introduces SRK in the universe. Adi sir wants to begin the crossover with Pathan, and has designed a thrilling set-piece that we’ll see," reveals a source to the daily. Shah Rukh Khan's YRF Actioner 'Pathan' To Release On Gandhi Jayanti 2021?

For his 15-minute appearance, Salman will head to Dubai in January 2021 for around 10-13 days to shoot his part. Well, this looks interesting, as imagine, SRK and Salman killing the villains together in a scene, spectacular is the word. Pathan is helmed by Siddharth Anand. All this being said, there has been no official confirmation on this by YRF yet. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).