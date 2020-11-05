Poonam Pandey surely knows how to grab attention and stay relevant in the news. From her sultry videos to her sudden marriage to Sam Bombay, the model has always managed to stay in the headlines. This time around, she has made it to the top for her social media PDA with hubby Sam. She posted a heartfelt picture with him on the occasion of Karwa Chauth and had everyone wondering about the assault case she filed against the producer. Poonam Pandey To End Her Marriage With Sam Bombay, Says ‘I Can’t Take The Abuse Anymore.'

As many of you might know, soon after her marriage to Sam Bombay, Poonam had filed a molestation case against him. While she said that she would never return to him after this incident, this post comes as an affirmation that things have sorted between them. Poonam did post a few pictures with Sam post the controversy but this by far was the only one where she expressed her feelings for him.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Hey Husband, happy Karwa Chauth ❤️ A post shared by Poonam Pandey Bombay (@ipoonampandey) on Nov 4, 2020 at 8:15am PST

In other news, a complaint was filed against the model by the Goa's Water Resources Department for shooting a ‘pornographic video’ on government property in Goa. Deputy superintendent of police, Nelson Albuquerque said Poonam will be summoned for questioning very soon as well. Poonam Pandey Shoots Vulgar Video at Dam in Goa, GFP Women's Wing Files Complaint.

“A case was registered against Pandey after she was spotted in the video which has gone viral. She has been booked for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and for shooting and distributing an indecent video,” the officer said. Women’s wing of Goa Forward Party has also filed a complaint with South Goa SP against Poonam for shooting the video.

Poonam has not responded to the complaint yet but is rather busy updating her fans with new posts on social media.

