The troubles are not leaving Poonam Pandey's company in Goa. The actress has landed in a new legal row. The women's wing of the Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against Poonam Pandey for shooting an obscene video at the Chapoli dam in Goa. The actress is famous for making racy videos, which are present in abundance on her websites and her social media handles. Also, another FIR has been lodged against the person who shot the vulgar video of the actress. Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay Are Back Together After Actress Got Him Arrested For Domestic Abuse.

“Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam” tweeted ANI. Yellow Saree from Sensuous to Sleazy! How Poonam Pandey Ruined The OG 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' Number With Her Very Naked 'Urghh' RAINDANCE Video.

Read The Tweet From ANI Here:

Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Earlier, Poonam got married to her boyfriend Sam Bombay in Mumbai. But, just three days after the wedding she filed a police complaint against him alleging molestation and physical abuse. Bombay was arrested only to be released when Poonam took back the complaint.

The couple was back together in no time. "We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say. We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs? I am feeling very, very happy," Poonam said.

