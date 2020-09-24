Poonam Pandey had tied the knot with her longtime beau Sam Bombay on September 1, 2020. It was an intimate affair owing to the ongoing global crisis. The 29-year-old had shared a glimpse of from their wedding day on Instagram. The wedding ceremony that took place at the couple’s Mumbai residence was attended by their near and dear ones only. Soon after the wedding, Poonam and Sam left for Goa where the former had to shoot a film and the duo was also on their honeymoon. They were in Canacona village of South Goa. Newly Married Poonam Pandey Talks About Her Low-Key Wedding, Shares That She Plans To Go To LA For Honeymoon.

Poonam Pandey filed a complaint against her husband Sam Bombay on the night of September 21 for allegedly molesting, threatening and assaulting her. The latter was arrested on September 22 in Goa. Now in an interview with TOI, Poonam Pandey has shared that she wants to end her three-week old marriage with Sam Bombay after all that he did to her.

Poonam Pandey narrated about the incident to the leading daily that happened in Goa. She stated, “Sam and I had an argument, which escalated, and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him.” Poonam Pandey Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested in Goa for Assault and Threats Barely Few Days After Marriage.

Before getting married, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay were dating each other since three years. The former claims even then the relationship was abusive. She also claimed that even after all the trouble that happened in the past they still decided to take their relationship to the next level hoping things would get better after marriage, however, it didn’t. Poonam further states, “This time, I don’t plan to go back to him. I don’t think it’s a smart idea to return to a person, who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It’s about time I moved on.” Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Gets Bail in Assault Case Filed by the Actress.

If you check Poonam Pandey’s Instagram account, she has not deleted any pictures of her with Sam Bombay yet, however, the latter has deleted all the pictures of him with the actress.

