Indians and their habit of connecting everything with their universal passion for cinema is nothing new. For years, celebrities, especially film actresses, have appeared on the covers of firecracker brands without their knowledge. Even today, some hot-selling crackers in the country continue to be named after popular actresses. Amid this year’s Diwali celebrations, Poonam Pandey has brand ambassador of “Poonam Patakha,” a firecracker that has gone viral this festive season. Diwali 2025: Urvashi Rautela Says, ‘Diwali Shines Brightest When You’re With Those Who Matter’.

Poonam Pandey Reacts to Her Viral Firecrackers

Inspired by Poonam Pandey’s bold persona, firecracker brands like “Poonam Pataka”, “Pandey Fuljhadi”, “Poonam Dhamaka” and “Poonam Rocketwaah” have become the talk of the town this festive season. Local vendors across Mumbai, Delhi, and other cities have been selling these cracker packs. Interestingly, even Poonam herself spotted her own pataka packets in shops and couldn’t resist sharing her reaction.

Poonam Pandey Lights Up Diwali 2025 With Her Photos on Firecracker Boxes

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a video of one of her friends video calling her and showing shops selling firecrackers with her face on them. She looked thrilled to see herself on the packaging. Sharing the video, the actress captioned her post, "Okay, but who decided to make me the brand ambassador of 'literal fire'?"

Though Poonam doesn’t officially endorse the brand, her bold personality inspired it. These crackers have now become a fun symbol of the festive season, reminding everyone of the original "pataka". Poonam Pandey Dropped From Mandodari’s Role in Ramleela, Announces Luv Kush Ramlila Committee Following Objections From Various Groups.

A few weeks back, Poonam Pandey grabbed headlines after the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee removed the actress from playing Mandodari at Delhi's Red Fort after facing objections from religious and political groups.

