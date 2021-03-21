Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared what she is dreaming of and it involves her 'guy' and American pop singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka posted a stunning picture on Instagram, where she is seen soaking in the sun on a beach. Nick can be seen working on something in the backdrop. "Dreaming of a boat on an island... with my guy.. @nickjonas," Priyanka captioned the image. Priyanka Chopra Gets Criticised For Saying ‘My Dad Used To Sing In A Mosque, I Am Aware Of Islam’ On Oprah Winfrey’s Show Super Soul Sunday.

Priyanka's latest release was the digital film The White Tiger. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role. On March 15, she talked about how "special" she felt while announcing the Oscar nomination of The White Tiger for Best Adapted Screenplay at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards. Priyanka Chopra-Oprah Winfrey Interview Promo Out! The Actress Talks About Leaving Behind Her ‘Insecurities of 20s’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka had recently announced her own restaurant in New York, which offers Indian cuisine for foodies.

