Honey Trehan has shared on his social media handles that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Along with revealing his diagnosis, he has also asked the people who were in touch with him over the past 10 days to get tested as well. He added that his family members and staff will also undergo testing now. Honey recently made headlines for making a stellar directorial debut with the Netflix film, Raat Akeli Hai, featuring Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Before that, Honey has been active in the industry for years as casting director and producer for years. Antonio Banderas Recovers From COVID-19, Sends Thoughts to Those Still Fighting the Virus (View Tweet).

Honey wrote, "I have tested COVID positive today..BMC and the other authorities been informed as well. My family and the staff will be getting tested soon.All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are kindly requested to please get themselves tested (sic). Hansal Mehta, Jai Mehta, Anup Soni, Vasan Bala, Parvin Dabas wished for the director's speedy recovery in the replies. Abhishek Bachchan Says ‘Still Have to Complete The Big Bull and Bob Biswas’; Actor Looks Forward to Resume Work After Recovering from COVID-19.

Check Out Honey Trehan's Tweet Here:

I have tested COVID positive today..BMC and the other authorities been informed as well. My family and the staff will be getting tested soon.All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are kindly requested to please get themselves tested ! 🙏 — Honey Trehan (@HoneyTrehan) August 27, 2020

Since the outbreak of the virus, over 24 million people have been infected by it. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with COVID-19 pretty early on.

In India, popular singer Kanika Kapoor was the first celebrity to be diagnosed with the COVID-19. Recently, the shooting of the TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay was paused after main lead Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19. The shoot for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stopped after an actor and crew members tested positive. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were also tested positive for the disease but all of them recovered.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).