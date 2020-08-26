The Pain and Glory Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has informed that he has recovered from coronavirus. The Academy Award nominee, took to Twitter on Tuesday (local time) and shared with his legion of fans that he has "overcome the COVID-19 infection." After 21 days of disciplinary confinement, I can say now that today I overcame the COVID 19 infection. I am cured, Banderas tweeted in Spanish. Antonio Banderas Tests COVID-19 Positive on 60th Birthday.

Alongside the tweet, the Spy Kids actor also shared a picture of him kicking an illustration of the virus. He further tweeted: "My thoughts go to those who weren't as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight."

Check Out Antonio Banderas' Post Here:

Después de 21 días de disciplinado confinamiento, puedo decir que he superado la infección por Covid 19. Estoy curado. Va mi pensamiento para aquellos que no lo consiguieron y para los que lo han pasado peor que yo. Ánimo para todos los que están en mitad de la lucha. #Covid pic.twitter.com/IvCtOhjCSF — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 25, 2020

On August 10, as he celebrated his 60th birthday, the star announced of him being tested positive for coronavirus and was "forced to celebrate" his birthday in quarantine. He took to Instagram to share a childhood monochrome picture of himself and penned down a long caption along with it in Spanish about his coronavirus diagnosis. The Once Upon A Time In Mexico actor further revealed that he is feeling "relatively well."

