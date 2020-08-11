Famous Urdu poet and Bollywood lyricist Rahat Indori passed away on the evening of August 11, 2020. He was admitted to Indore's Aurobindo hospital and died of a heart attack. Rahat Indori had earlier confirmed the news of him testing positive for COVID-19 and unfortunately, he passed away amid his treatment for the same. Bollywood celebs like Javed Akhtar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaaved Jaaferi and others have offered their condolences to his family while also mourning his tragic demise. Rahat Indori Passes Away: Fans Pour Condolence Messages For Late Renowned Poet.

Rahat Indori was missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest time. But his well-known work as a lyricist includes some chartbuster songs like Bumbro from Mission Kashmir and Neend Churayee Maine from Ishq. Bollywood lost its yet another gem in Rahat Indori and the industry will take some time to cope with this big loss. Till then have a look at how B-town celebs are remembering his departed soul.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Javed Akhtar

Jaaved Jaaferi

One of the most powerful,prolific and inspiring poets of India passes on. Inna lillaahe wa inna elaihi raaje’oon (from God we have come and to Him is our return) Salaam and RIP #RahatIndori sahab. You will be missed. Heartfelt condolences to the family. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 11, 2020

Manoj Muntashir

Pankaj Tripathi

The late poet has left an inspiring legacy behind. He has joined the list of some brilliant talents like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Wajid Khan, Basu Chatterjee, Saroj Khan and others who left for heavenly abode this year. We pray for their souls to rest in peace.

