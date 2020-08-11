Popular urdu poet and lyricist, Dr Rahat Indori , who had tested for COVID-19, passed away on Tuesday due to heart attack. Earlier in the day, there came out reports of him testing positive for coronavirus and was admitted in ICU in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. However, the renowned lyricist left for the heavenly abode after suffering attacks. Dr Vinod Bhandari, Sri Aurobindo Hospital confirmed the news. Fans were emotional after getting the news and offered condolences on social media. Rahat Indori Dies of Heart Attack After Testing COVID-19 Positive, Renowned Poet And Lyricist Breathes His Last at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital.

He had tweeted on Tuesday morning about his coronavirus test result. He had also expressed that he hoped to battle it successfully and asked his fans to pray for him. He added that he would keep everyone updated through social media and that people should refrain calling his family. The fans are extremely saddened by the unfortunate incident and poured heart felt thoughts on Twitter after his demise. Rahat Indori Passes Away: Did You Know, Kapil Sharma Hosted the Renowned Lyricist and Poet Twice on The Kapil Sharma Show?.

Lost a Gem

Its really unfortunate to loose a gem like you.@rahatindori you were a absolute legend and your pen was no less than a sword. The world of Urdu poetry and shayri owes you a lot🌸#RahatIndori #RIPRahatIndori pic.twitter.com/0pexm3Rwp9 — Anurag (@anurag_02_) August 11, 2020

Will Miss The Sane Poetry

Shocked to hear about the death of the legend Rahat Indori Saab. We'll miss your sane poetry in the times of such insanity. 😢 RIP#RahatIndori 😭😭😭 Miss u sir😭 pic.twitter.com/MDgKpWrQXH — aniljangir (@aniljangir98) August 11, 2020

One More Loss In 2020

We lost yet another gem. We lost a person who was a revolution himself. @rahatindori is no more, he was admitted to the hospital last night after testing positive for Covid. 2020 is a trap, and how worse it can get now? ʾinnā li-llāhi wa-ʾinna ʾilayhi rājiʿūn#RahatIndori pic.twitter.com/7w6Fq4nsi9 — Areebuddin (@Areebuddin14) August 11, 2020

Words Will Never Die

Sad news! Legendary poet @rahatindori passes away. You words will never die. We will miss you. #RahatIndori pic.twitter.com/A871zMIr2I — Kanchan Jha (@kanchan_jha) August 11, 2020

Underrated Gem

#RahatIndori what an underated Gem he was. If you haven't listened him then trust me you have missed a legend of poetry and Shayari. Dear 2020 pls Stop. RIP sir. pic.twitter.com/3y8bDryCv6 — Aatmanirbhar Bhaijaan (@iamAatmanirbhar) August 11, 2020

Beautiful Words

Legend Gone Too Soon

The doctor who was treating him, Vinod Bhandari, reportedly said that he suffered from two heart attacks. He had 60% pneumonia after being tested for the COVID-19. We hope that his family and dear ones find strength in coping up with this irreparable personal loss. RIP Dr Rahat Indori.

