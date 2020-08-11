Famous Urdu poet and Bollywood lyricist, Rahat Indori passed away on the evening of August 11. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Indore's Aurobindo hospital on August 10. However, the lyricist, unfortunately, breathed his last after suffering from a cardiac arrest. While he was missing from the Bollywood scenario in recent days, he was a prominent name in the industry circle, known for penning some brilliant songs. The very famous Bhumro Bhumro from Hrithik Roshan's Mission Kashmir and also Neend Churayi Meri from Ajay Devgn - Aamir Khan's Ishq, Rahat Indori had registered quite a few chartbuster songs under his name. Rahat Indori Dies: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Other Politicians Pay Tribute to Noted Urdu Poet & Lyricist.

To honour his departed soul and also appreciate the kind of legacy he has left behind, we take a look at some of his exceptional work from the past. His songs still manage to find a place in our list of forever favourites and we'd like to share the same with y'all. Have a look. Rahat Indori Passes Away: Fans Pour Condolence Messages For Late Renowned Poet.

Bumbro from Mission Kashmir

Tumsa Koi Pyara from Khuddar

Munnabhai MBBS Title Song

Neend Churayee Meri From Ishq

Dil Ko Hazaar Baar from Murder

Koi Jaye to Le Aaye from Ghatak

Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili from Kareeb

Rahat Indori's tragic demise is another major blow to this already grieving industry. The ace poet cum lyricist joins the names of B-town personalities like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan, Wajid Khan and others who bid adieu to us this year.

