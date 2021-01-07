Actor Rahul Roy returned home on Thursday after being discharged from a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for over a month following a brain stroke at the end of November. The 52-year-old actor is yet to recover fully. "I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it's still a long journey for a full recovery. Rahul Roy Health Update: Actor Is Conscious, May Need a Stent to Prevent Future Attacks.

Today I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister my best friend Priyanka @priyankaroy_pia my brother in law Romeer @romeersen along with my friends Aditi Gowitrikar @aditigovitrikar , Dr Huz, Zahid, Ashwani Kumar @ashwani2118 , Azhar @azharhussaindirector ,Shruti Dwivedi @shrutidwivediofficial , Suchitra Pillai @suchipillai and all my fans for praying for me. Love you all," Roy wrote on Instagram. Rahul Roy's Brother-In-Law Romeer Sen Rubbishes Reports of Actor Being Discharged and Giving A Nod To A Film, Blames 'Sheer Negligence' As Cause For His Brain Stroke.

Check Out The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)

The actor suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his film LAC: Live The Battle in Kargil in the last week of November, and was rushed to Mumbai. he was initially admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Roy was discharged from Nanavati on December 8 and admitted to a private hospital in Mira Road the same day. The actor's sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Romeer have been taking care of him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).