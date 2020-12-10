Actor Rahul Roy was recently in the news for having suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his digital film L.A.C: Live The Battle is on the road to recovery slowly but steadily. Recently, there were reports of how the actor was discharged from Nanavati hospital and was home recuperating. The reports also read that Rahul will be fit and fine to resume shooting from February. However, his brother-in-law Romeer Sen has refuted these reports and provided clarity on Rahul's health. Rahul Roy Is Expected to Resume Shoot of LAC – Live the Battle in February.

"Rahul is not home yet, he has been shifted to the Wockhardt Hospital, of which he is the brand face. It’s a longer journey to recovery. His physiotherapy and speech therapy are going on there with his neuro physicians supervising his treatment," revealed Romeer to Mumbai Mirror. Rahul Roy Health Update: Aashiqui Actor Says He Is Recovering, Shares Pics and Video from Hospital.

In an IANS report, filmmaker Nitin Kumar Gupta had revealed how Rahul has given the nod for a film titled Stroke in February and also stated how Rahul had finished shooting for L.A.C and had stayed back in Kargil to enjoy the scenic beauty. Rubbishing all these claims, Romeer told the daily and blamed Roy's condition on “sheer negligence”.

Romeer said, "Rahul Roy did not stay back in Kargil after his shoot to enjoy the cold. All this will be cleared by him soon as he is on the road to recovery. All facts and figures will be furnished by his siblings, Priyanka and Rohit, with proof. Right now, we just want him to get well soon. We are consulting the doctors even as he is recovering with aggressive medical management.” He also concluded, "He (Rahul Roy) has been a sensation for 30 years and has not agreed to do any film currently.”

