Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy is currently getting treated at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. The 52-year-old star suffered a brain stroke while he was shooting for his upcoming project titled LAC in Kargil. After the incident, he was rushed to an army hospital. Post CT scan and other important tests, he was airlifted to Mumbai's Nanavati. While Rahul is recovering, there have been rumours that he is unconscious, however, looks like that's not the case. Rahul Roy Health Update: Actor is Out of Danger, Will Start With his Speech and Physical Therapy Sessions.

As Nitin has debunked the speculations of Rahul being unconscious and told Mumbai Mirror, “I’ve been in constant touch with his medical staff and his twin Rohit. The latter, who lives in Canada, told me on Thursday morning that Rahul’s physiotherapy and speech therapy is going well. Rohit spoke to Rahul for half a minute and informed that Rahul is conscious and speaking a few sentences. Thanks to everyone’s prayers, he is doing better every day.”

FYI, Nitin is currently bearing the expenses of the actor, as Roy cannot operate his account right now. Speaking about the same, the director said, “I’ve had discussions with his doctors who have said a stent may be required in the middle cerebral artery to prevent cerebrovascular events in the future. It’s a preventive measure and may prove expensive. Once I return, I will speak with the doctors again regarding costs. I can handle the expenses for now, but if anyone wants to help in any way it will just make it easier for me to help him. I am sure once Rahul recovers, they will be compensated.” Rahul Roy Hospitalised Due to Brain Stroke, Raveen Tandon Prays for His Speedy Recovery.

Earlier, Rahul's co-star Nishant Singh Malkhani had earlier revealed that how -15 degree temperature in Kargil might be the reason for his brain stroke. Apart from the 1990 musical blockbuster Aashiqui, Rahul is also known for his work in Junoon and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. He also has won Bigg Boss season 1. Get well soon!

