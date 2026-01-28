Singer Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing has sparked widespread reaction across the film industry and among fans. The announcement came via a social media post where the 38-year-old confirmed he will no longer take new assignments as a playback vocalist. ‘Jaunga Kahan?’: Arijit Singh’s Old Statement Resurfaces After His Playback Singing Retirement Announcement (Watch Video)

Arijit Singh Announces Retirement - View Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

Arijit Singh’s Final Playback Song

“I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” Arijit wrote. His most recent playback release, Maatrubhumi from the upcoming film Battle of Galwan featuring Salman Khan, has now taken on added significance, given the singer’s long history with the actor.

Arijit Singh and Salman Khan Awards Show Rift

The origins of the much-discussed rift between Arijit and Salman trace back to an awards ceremony in 2014. Salman invited Arijit on stage to receive the Best Playback Singer award for Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. Noticing Arijit looked exhausted, Salman joked, “Soye nahi kya?” (Didn’t sleep?), to which Arijit replied, “Aap logo ne sula diya.” (You people put me to sleep). What appeared to be casual banter later became a point of controversy. Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing - Can You Guess His Last Playback Song?

Arijit Singh’s Apology Post Goes Viral

The tension became public in 2016 during the release of Salman’s film Sultan. Arijit had recorded the romantic track Jag Ghoomeya, but the version used in the film featured Rahat Fateh Ali Khan instead. In a now-deleted social media post, Arijit issued a public apology and appealed directly to Salman. He wrote, “I never insulted you… I tried so many times to apologise. Please don’t remove the song I sang for Sultan. Let me retire with that song in my library.” The post went viral and triggered speculation about professional differences affecting Arijit’s opportunities, though Salman never publicly commented at the time.

Reunion in ‘Tiger 3’

Nearly seven years later, the two reunited professionally in Yash Raj Films’ 2023 spy thriller Tiger 3. Arijit sang the romantic track Ruaan and the end-credit dance number Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, both picturised on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. During the film’s promotions, Salman acknowledged the collaboration as their first major reunion. Last year, Salman publicly addressed the issue during a Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, stating, “Arijit aur main bahut achhe dost hai. Woh misunderstanding mere side se huyi thi. Uske baad usne gaane bhi kiye mere liye. Tiger 3 mein kiya usne, aage Galwan.” (Arijit and I are very good friends. That misunderstanding was from my end. After that, he sang songs for me in Tiger 3 and now in Battle of Galwan.) Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: 5 Popular Non-Hindi Songs of Versatile Singer You Must Hear.

Arijit Singh’s January 2026 Releases

Despite announcing retirement, Arijit has had an active start to 2026 with multiple releases. In January alone, he featured in several tracks including:

Sitaare from Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis.

Ghar Kab Aaoge, a reimagined version of Sandese Aate Hain from Border 2.

Sunhari Kirne from Gandhi Talks.

Hum Toh Tere Hi Liye The from Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo.

His latest song, however, remains Maatrubhumi, released shortly before the retirement announcement.

Arijit Singh’s Final Playback Milestone

With Maatrubhumi becoming Arijit’s last known playback release once again linked to Salman Khan many see the moment as a symbolic full circle to a long and complicated professional journey. While Arijit has clarified that he will complete previously committed projects and continue creating independent music, his exit from playback singing marks the end of a defining chapter in Hindi film music.

