Tollywood sensation Sreeleela has reached a momentous personal milestone, officially graduating with her Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree. On Wednesday, February 11, the actress attended her convocation ceremony, marking her transition from a leading cinematic star to Dr. Sreeleela. The achievement has gone viral across social media, with fans and industry peers praising her ability to balance a demanding medical curriculum with a high-profile acting career. ‘This Is Deeply Disturbing and Devastating’: Sreeleela Reacts to Her AI-Generated Content Circulating on Internet, Actress Urges Social Media Users Not To Support the Nonsense (View Post)

Sreeleela Becomes Dr Sreeleela - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennaiist 1.1 M (@chennaiist)

Sreeleela’s MBBS Convocation Goes Viral

Visuals from the ceremony show Sreeleela donned in a traditional black graduation gown and a red scarf, beaming as she received her degree alongside her classmates of the 2020 batch. The event follows a rigorous five-year journey that the actress maintained despite her heavy filming schedules. Industry insiders noted that Sreeleela took a strategic sabbatical in late 2023 and early 2024 to focus specifically on her final year of MBBS. Her dedication paid off, as she managed to pass her final examinations while simultaneously appearing in major productions like Guntur Kaaram and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Sreeleela Graduates As Doctor - See Post

Actress #SreeLeela has officially graduated and completed her medical degree ❤️ Balancing academics and cinema at such a young age 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hGrMKv7iir — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) February 11, 2026

Sreeleela’s Journey From Films to Medicine

Sreeleela’s path to medicine was largely inspired by her mother, Dr. Swarnalatha, a renowned gynecologist based in Bangalore. In previous interviews, the actress revealed that her desire to become a doctor was solidified during a childhood incident where she witnessed her grandmother receive life-saving medical attention from her brother, who is also in the medical field. "Acting is my passion, but medicine is my purpose," Sreeleela once noted, highlighting that she never intended to abandon her studies even after finding stardom in 2019 with her debut film Kiss.

Sreeleela Balances Films and Medical Degree

Since her debut, Sreeleela has become one of the most sought-after names in the Indian film industry. Known for her energetic dance moves and screen presence, her recent filmography includes Dhamaka and Skanda (action-drama hits), Guntur Kaaram (starring opposite Mahesh Babu), Pushpa 2: The Rule (Significant appearance alongside Allu Arjun) and Parasakthi (2026). Despite her graduation, Sreeleela shows no signs of slowing down her acting career. She is reportedly set to star in several upcoming 2026 projects, including Aashiqui 3 and Diler. While she has not yet confirmed if she will begin practicing medicine immediately, her degree provides her with a professional qualification rarely seen among top-tier movie stars. Sreeleela Unveils Bold New Look As ‘Agent Mirchi’ in Upcoming Film With Bobby Deol and Ranveer Singh (View Pic)

Sreeleela Sets New Benchmark

Sreeleela's success is being viewed as a powerful example of "beauty with brains." By successfully navigating one of the most difficult academic degrees in India while maintaining her status as a "Pan-India" actress, she has set a new benchmark for discipline and time management.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ntnews, Chennaiist ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).