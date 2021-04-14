Actor Rahul Roy on Wednesday took to social media to inform netizens that he has tested positive for Covid-19 along with his sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Romeer. The 53-year-old actor expressed that he is unable to understand how he and his family tested positive without leaving the house or interacting with people. Rahul Roy Discharged From Hospital Following a Brain Stroke, Says ‘Still a Long Journey for Full Recovery’.

"My Covid story. My Resident Floor was sealed on 27th March as a neighbour had got tested positive so as a precautionary measure we all were sealed within Flats for 14 days. I and my family had to fly to Delhi on 11th April so we did RTPCR test from Metropolis Lab on 7th April only to receive the test reports on 10th April stating my whole family @romeersen and @priyankaroy_pia are Covid positive," Rahul wrote in an Instagram post: Rahul Roy: 'My Wish For This Year From Santa Would Be That I Recover Completely'.

"We had no symptoms at all, and we came to know that the same day BMC officials were doing testing for the whole society so we again did the Antigen test and we all were negative, and moments later again gave samples for RTPCR which went to Suburban Lab but the test report has still not been given to me," he continued.

"BMC officials came made me and my family sign isolation forms, sanitised my home, the doctor called asking random questions of what my family business is into? Where is our office? Travel itineraries... haha don't know what the connection was? Suggested me to get hospitalised to which I replied We have no symptoms so he said ok and suggested to make a chart of oxygen level and take medicines which I am doing since the time I came back post brain stroke from hospital," Rahul further wrote.

"I know covid is there but how did I and my family contract this virus without leaving the house, without meeting people or even without going for walks is a question I will never be answered to? My sister @priyankaroy_pia is a yogini and a breathing expert who practices ancient breathing techniques and did not leave the house since 3 months, and without any symptoms has been shown positive in the reports," he added.

"For now waiting for second 14 days quarantine to get over and redo my tests.

For all of you, wear your masks, wash your hands, stay clean. And I hope you do not contract the virus staying inside the house. Hope to be back soon with negative reports. Love you all," he concluded.

