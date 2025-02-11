February 9, 2025, Special Days: On February 9, 2025, several special days are observed. It is Valentine Week Day 3, Chocolate Day, a time for exchanging chocolates and sweet greetings to celebrate love and affection. Bhishma Dwadashi is a significant Hindu observance celebrated to honour the legacy of Bhishma Pitamah, the revered figure from the Mahabharata. Man Day is also celebrated, honouring men and their contributions in various fields of life. National Pizza Day provides an opportunity for pizza lovers to indulge in their favourite slices, while National Toothache Day raises awareness about dental health and the importance of maintaining healthy teeth. There are also several famous February 9 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 9, 2025 (Sunday)

Bhishma Dwadashi Ravi Pradosh Vrat in February 2025 Valentine Week Day 3 - Chocolate Day Man Day Mother's Day in Norway Gwyl Mabsant in Wales National Pizza Day in the United States National Toothache Day in the United States National Pizza Pie Day in the United States World Marriage Day Super Chicken Wing Day Maroun Day in Lebanon in 2025 2025 Super Bowl LIX Sunday

Famous February 9 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Amrita Singh Udita Goswami Rahul Roy Glenn McGrath Tom Hiddleston Michael B. Jordan Zakir Hussain Joe Pesci Mia Farrow Chris Gardner Rose Leslie Henry Cejudo Zhang Ziyi Sumanth

February 8, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).