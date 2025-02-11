Famous People Born on February 9: Several famous personalities were born on February 9 across various fields. In entertainment, actors Tom Hiddleston, Michael B. Jordan, Joe Pesci, and Rose Leslie have made their mark in Hollywood. In sports, cricketer Glenn McGrath and MMA fighter Henry Cejudo have achieved great success. Businessman and motivational speaker Chris Gardner, whose life inspired The Pursuit of Happyness, was also born on this day. Additionally, acclaimed Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi and Bollywood stars like Amrita Singh and Rahul Roy share this birthday. 9 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 9 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

