Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, whose directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a box office phenomenon, has called Tamil superstar Rajinikanth the “benchmark” of entertainment, as he got overwhelmed with the appreciation from the legend of Tamil cinema. On Monday, March 23, Rajinikanth took to his X, formerly Twitter, and lauded Dhurandhar: The Revenge, as he called Aditya Dhar, “box office ka baap!!!” (The big daddy of the box office). Nagarjuna Lauds Ranveer Singh Film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', Calls Aditya Dhar 'Inspiring'.

Rajinikanth Tweets Praise for 'Dhurandhar 2‌', Aditya Dhar Replies

Rajinikanth wrote, “What a film #Dhurandhar2‌. Aditya Dhar, box office, ka baap. Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every Indian. Jai hind”.

Rajinikanth All Praise for ‘Dhurandhar 2’ - See Post:

What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar 🫡 box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind 🇮🇳 @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 23, 2026

Responding to the same, Aditya Dhar called it a superstar moment. He wrote, “ “Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call ‘Dhurandhar 2’, a “must watch” feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life”. “It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind”, he added.

Aditya Dhar 'Grateful' and 'Blessed' After Rajinikanth's Praise - See Post:

Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. ❤️⁰Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 23, 2026

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Success

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest box-office juggernauts in recent Indian cinema. The response has been overwhelmingly strong across markets. The film registered high occupancy rates, multiple sold-out shows, and strong traction in dubbed versions, indicating pan-India appeal. 'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office Collection Day 5: Aditya Dhar Film Crosses INR 550 Crore in India, INR 700 Crore Worldwide.

Bollywood Celebs Praise ‘Dhurandhar 2'

Industry figures like Ayushmann Khurrana and Anupam Kher praised its scale and performances, while critics highlighted its spectacle-driven storytelling. Ram Gopal Varma called its success a disruption to traditional filmmaking norms.

Culturally, the Dhurandhar franchise has evolved into a mass phenomenon. Its blend of hyper-stylised action, nationalism, and star power has resonated strongly with audiences, reflecting current cinematic trends. Viral moments, music, and even off-screen incidents have amplified its reach, turning it into more than just a film, a conversation driver. The sequel solidifies the franchise as a defining force in modern Bollywood spectacle cinema. However, the film has also riled up one section of the audience with many claiming it to be pro-establishment propaganda.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Rajinikanth X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 01:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).