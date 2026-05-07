‘King’ Shoot Leaked Video: Fans Spot Ranveer Singh and Daughter Dua on Set As Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone Film Romantic Song (Watch)

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The production of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action-thriller King has moved to the scenic coastlines of South Africa, but it’s a leaked video from the sets that has sent social media into a frenzy. Fans believe they’ve spotted a heartwarming family moment amidst the high-profile shoot, featuring Ranveer Singh and his daughter, Dua. ‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Shoot Romantic Dance Sequence on Beach in LEAKED Video – WATCH.

Fans Spot Ranveer Singh and Daughter Dua on Set:

The Viral Cape Town Leak

New BTS footage capturing a romantic song sequence between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has surfaced online. The duo, who are reuniting after their massive success in Pathaan and Jawan, were seen filming an intimate dance on a rocky seafront in Cape Town. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed more than just the lead pair. A quick glimpse in the background shows a man holding a baby, leading to widespread speculation that Ranveer Singh is on-set with Dua to support Deepika during her outdoor schedule. "I think that’s Ranveer with lil Dua watching Deepika and SRK shoot," one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter), echoing the sentiments of thousands of excited followers.

Fans Spot Ranveer Singh and Daughter Dua on Set:

Fans Spot Ranveer Singh and Daughter Dua on Set:

Ranveer Singh Takes On ‘Dad Duties’

While the identities in the blurry footage remain unconfirmed, the sighting aligns with recent reports. Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at the airport together shortly before the schedule began, and insiders suggest Ranveer has happily taken on "dad duties" while Deepika completes her filming commitments. Deepika has previously been vocal about her desire to balance motherhood with her professional life, once mentioning in an interview that she would love to bring her children to her film sets a vision that seems to be coming true with her first-born. ‘King’ Director Siddharth Anand Breaks Silence on Leaked Photos of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan From Shoot.

About ‘King’

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand, King is emerging as one of the most anticipated films of the decade. The project marks a major milestone for Suhana Khan, who will share the screen with her father Shah Rukh Khan in a lead role for the first time. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan in a powerful antagonist role, while Rani Mukerji plays a pivotal character, adding nostalgia by reconnecting audiences with the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai legacy. Slated for a grand Christmas 2026 release, King is expected to deliver a massive box-office spectacle with its star-studded cast and high-scale action drama.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 07:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).