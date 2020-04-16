Rakhi Sawant Just Posted an Alleged Screengrab of Her Video Chat With Shah Rukh Khan and Internet's Losing Its Calm! (View Pic)

Rakhi Sawant- Shah Rukh Khan Alleged Video Call (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant just posted an unbelievable Instagram post and her 'followers' can't keep calm! The internet sensation and former actress has been notorious of spreading 'fake' yet funny news all over. By now, the netizens are also used to not believing her word. Her recent one is nothing but another such questionable post that involves Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan! Rakhi posted an alleged screenshot of her video call with King Khan and internet's losing its plot. Rakhi Sawant Wants You to Light Candles and Diyas Tonight at 9 Pm in Her Obnoxious Style Yelling 'Bhag Corona'! And We Wonder If She's Celebrating Halloween.

In her caption, the Main Hoon Na actress wrote, "Thanks Shahrukh for helping people God bless you always love you Rakhi Sawant#imsrk #iamsrkfan." People are simply finding it hard to believe (almost impossible) that she actually had any video chat with SRK. The comments section is flooded with hilarious comments on the 'editing skills' of the person who did this! Check out her post below.

This Is The Post!

Well, there are lakhs of fans of Shah Rukh Khan but how many of them manage to go to this level of creativity? Rakhi sure knows how to flaunt her fandom! The celebs in B-town are currently sharing the screengrabs of their video calls to the loved ones and industry friends. May be, Rakhi felt FOMO and tried to jump into the trend the SRK style! Are you ready to give a benefit of doubt to Rakhi Sawant's this claim? Do let us know in the comments section below.