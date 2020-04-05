Rakhi Sawant Wants You to Light Candles and Diyas Tonight at 9 Pm in Her Obnoxious Style Yelling 'Bhag Corona'! And We Wonder If She's Celebrating Halloween

Rakhi Sawant Urges Followers to Light Candles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are you excited about lighting diya or candles tonight? As per PM Narendra Modi's morale-boosting, #9Baje9Minutes exercise of lighting diyas and candles to fight coronavirus darkness. But while the rest of the country is probably busy looking for candles in the house or maybe setting up the diyas, Rakhi Sawant is promoting the "Diya Jalao" exercise is the weirdest way. Rakhi Sawant, who is known for controversies, somehow finds a way to extra no matter what the given situation is. She is also a big Narendra Modi fan (remember the Narendra Modi dress that she wore once? Ya, don't kill me for reminding that). Well, this time she has shared two videos on her Instagram, that as usual is loud and obnoxious. Outdoing herself, Rakhi Sawant went for scary filters and urged people to light diyas today, leaving us wondering if she is actually celebrating Halloween! Diya Jalao Funny Memes Go Viral as India Gets Ready For #9Baje9Minutes Exercise of Lighting Diyas and Candles to Fight Coronavirus Darkness.

She captioned one of her videos with "Gum naam hai koi badnaam hai koi", reassuring the scary vibes we were getting earlier and for the second video, her caption read, "Borr ho gai hu mai Ghar pay Kia Carew", relieving us that it is just the normal Rakhi Sawant thing nothing much! She also ended her first video saying that "candle jalane se corona bhaag jaega". This is not true, it is just an exercise meant to bring people together. For the second video, Sawant kept chanting "Go Corona, Go", a phrase that has gone quite viral.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Gum naam hai koi badnaam hai koi A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Apr 4, 2020 at 9:09am PDT

Second Video:

View this post on Instagram Borr ho gai hu mai Ghar pay Kia Carew A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Apr 2, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

PM Modi addressed the nation a few days back saying, "On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony." This doesn't mean that the social distancing rules have to be tampered with.