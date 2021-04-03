Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday shared a photograph clicked by Ram Setu co-star Akshay Kumar, while announcing that she has started shooting for the film. The black-and-white close-up shot captures Jacqueline in a classic look, with her head covered by a printed dupatta. Posting the image, the actress talked about how honoured she felt working in the "prestigious film". Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar’s Archaeologist Look from Upcoming Film Revealed!

"First day of #ramsetu.. extremely onored to be part of this prestigious film! Thanks to the ace photographer @akshaykumar for capturing this moment.. #ramsetu," she captioned the image, on her verified Instagram account, jacquelinef143. Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez Look Super Busy Reading The Script of Their Next (See Pic).

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post Below:

Ram Setu also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film's unit had earlier performed the muhurat shot in Ayodhya.

