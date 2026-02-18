India maintained their perfect record in the T20 World Cup 2026, with a comfortable victory in the IND vs NED Group A match over the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Guided by a blistering half-century from Shivam Dube and a clinical bowling performance led by Varun Chakaravarthy, the Men in Blue finished the group stage with four wins from four matches. Despite a record-breaking third consecutive duck for opener Abhishek Sharma, India’s middle-order power ensured a formidable total that the Dutch struggled to chase under the lights. India vs Netherlands Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 36.

Shivam Dube’s Power-Hitting Rescues India

After being put into bat, India faced early jitters as Abhishek Sharma fell for a three-ball duck, his third in as many matches. However, Shivam Dube turned the tide with a masterful 66 off just 31 deliveries. Dube’s innings, which included four boundaries and six towering sixes, provided the necessary impetus after the powerplay.

Supported by a brisk 30 from Hardik Pandya, Dube shared a 76-run partnership for the fifth wicket, propelling India from a precarious 118/4 at the 15-over mark to a daunting 193/6. The Netherlands' bowlers, led by Logan van Beek and Aryan Dutt, initially found success with the new ball but were unable to contain the late-innings onslaught. Why was Abhishek Sharma Wearing Mohammed Siraj's Jersey While Batting During IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Match?.

Varun Chakaravarthy Dismantles the Chase

The Netherlands’ pursuit of 194 began cautiously before Varun Chakaravarthy broke the opening stand by dismissing Max O'Dowd. The mystery spinner was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/24, including a devastating spell where he claimed two wickets in two balls to remove Colin Ackermann and Aryan Dutt.

Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube also chipped in with vital wickets, removing Scott Edwards and Bas de Leede respectively. Despite some late resistance from the lower order (Zach Lion-Cachet 26, Noah Croes 25*), the required run rate climbed beyond reach, leaving the Netherlands short of the target as India’s disciplined attack tightened the screws in the final overs.

