In one of the more unusual sights of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India opener Abhishek Sharma walked out to bat, wearing teammate Mohammed Siraj’s No. 73 jersey. The wardrobe change occurred during India’s final Group A fixture against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Despite the change in kit, the world’s top-ranked T20I batter was dismissed for a three-ball duck, marking his third consecutive score of zero in the tournament. Abhishek Sharma Spotted Wearing Mohammed Siraj's Jersey While Batting During IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 (Watch Video).

Why was Abhishek Sharma Wearing Mohammed Siraj's Jersey While Batting?

The decision to wear Siraj’s jersey was a last-minute one, as reports from the ground suggest that Sharma had called for his original jersey after the national anthem, but the time to go and change or ask someone to retrieve his uniform would cross the time limit to go on the field. Thus, Siraj, who was not included in the XI, ended up giving his jersey to Sharma to walk out with.

Some late t-shirt trouble for Abhishek Sharma. He asked someone to get him a new upper but by the time a player could go up and come down the long staircase, it was too late. The opener walks out wearing Mohammed Siraj's jersey now. — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) February 18, 2026

Interestingly, Sharma was wearing Abhishek Sharma's shirt during the national anthem, before changing it to Siraj's, and then walking to the crease in the pacer's upper. These factors nullify theories of change for luck or fortune that have flooded social media. 'Alag Hi Fraud', Abhishek Sharma Memes Go Viral After India Opener Departs for Third Successive Duck During IND vs NED T20 WC 2026.

Regardless, facing Dutch off-spinner Aryan Dutt, Sharma played two dot balls before his stumps were castled by a delivery that skidded through. This dismissal makes Sharma the first Indian to register three successive ducks in a T20 World Cup, following previous zeroes against the USA and Pakistan.

