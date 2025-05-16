Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about upcoming projects in Bollywood. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles. Ranbir Kapoor portrays the role of Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita. The KGF will be seen playing Lanka Naresh Ravan. In an announcement shared in November 2024, it was revealed that the film will be released in two parts in 2026 and 2027. According to the latest reports, actress Kajal Aggarwal has come on board for the ambitious project as Mandodari. Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Announced; Nitesh Tiwari’s Two-Part Mythological Saga To Release During Diwali 2026 and 2027 (See First Poster).

Kajal Aggarwal To Play Mandodari in ‘Ramayana’?

According to the latest updates, South actress Kajal Aggarwal could be a part of Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, Ramayana. She will be seen essaying the role of Mandodari, the wife of Ravana. Initially, there were reports about Dangal actress Sakshi Tanwar playing the role. However, a source close to the development informed the Times of India that Kajal Aggarwal has now been roped in to play the character.

Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ First Look Poster

The source revealed, "Kajal just did her look test last week and will be playing the character of Mandodari opposite Yash. She has started shooting for the bit recently. The makers are currently shooting Ravana's Lanka bits." If the reports are true, the mythological film marks Yash and Kajal Aggarwal's first on-screen pairing. While Yash was last seen in KGF: Part 2 in 2022, Kajal's latest release was Salman Khan's Sikandar (2025). ‘Sikandar’ Movie Review: A Bored Salman Khan Sleepwalks Through AR Murugadoss’ Most Lifeless Film Yet (LatestLY Exclusive).

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and Yash under their banners, Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, respectively. Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to hit the theatres in Diwali 2026. The second part will be released in Diwali 2027.

