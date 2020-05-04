Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Ayan Mukherjee To Take Pay Cuts To Make Brahmastra Viable?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherjee (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Coronavirus pandemic has halted a lot of businesses and movies are one of them. It has already seen losses amounting to over Rs 1000 crore in the last two months. The whole movie calendar of 2020 has gone for a toss with every film getting pushed. This includes Brahmastra which was supposed to release this December but has now been apparently postponed to 2021. Now we hear to keep the project commercially viable during these pressing times, the cast has volunteered for pay cuts. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir, Alia and Ayan Mukherjee have chosen to reduce their payment. Brahmastra Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Starrer to Hit the Screens in 2021?

A source told the portal, "As of now, Karan is looking to re-work the economics of the film. The members of the film’s cast as well as director, viz. Ayan Mukherji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, aware of the ground realities, have voluntarily decided to take a pay cut to make the project viable. In lieu of the diminished pay, Dharma Productions is contemplating offering them a profit share in the film’s success. However, details of the same have not yet been worked out.”

The source also added the budget has overshot for the film and there are still 10 days of work left. "Currently there are about 40 more days of shoot left and given the lockdown situation, it does not look like the shoot will start any time soon. Given this delay so far the budget of Brahmastra has overshot by a wide margin. The movie is high on VFX and a major chunk of VFX is still pending which includes the stuff shot with Shah Rukh Khan at a studio in Mumbai, and the plot that unfolds in Manali and Varanasi.”

Interestingly, Karan Johar tweeted couple of minutes back requesting media to not assume anything. He requested everyone to wait for the correct info rather than trusting on false news. Check it out here...

My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films...these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2020

Although Johar has not mentioned anything about Brahmastra, we can't help but feel these reports of pay cuts could have prompted this tweet.