Brahmastra Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Starrer to Hit the Screens in 2021?

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Brahmastra is the first film in which movie buffs will get to watch lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together. And seeing their off screen chemistry, fans just cannot wait to watch them on the big screens. But when will that happen? The buzz is rife that Brahmastra has been postponed, again. Oh yeah! As per reports, there is a change in the release date of Brahmastra and it might hit the screens in 2021. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra To Release on December 4, Amitabh Bachchan Says Ayan Mukerji Can't Change The Date Now.

Brahmastra was initially scheduled to be released in during the time of Christmas last year. But director Ayan Mukerji shared a post in which he mentioned that the release date will be pushed to summer 2020, as his team requires more time to get the VFX right. But even that did not happen. The film further got pushed to December 4, 2020. But now looks like even that would not happen owing to coronavirus outbreak. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film might get pushed to 2021. A source was quoted as saying, “For now the final schedule involving Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna has been called off until further notice. The so called final release date after several postponements is December 4. It seems unlikely that Brahmastra would be able to meet the deadline.” Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Tie the Knot in December 2020 after the Release of Brahmastra?

Several films have been postponed owing to COVID-19 outbreak. Shooting of various projects across industries have been cancelled, considering the safety of cast and crew. The makers of Brahmastra have not made any official announcement yet regarding the change in its release date. Stay tuned for further updates!