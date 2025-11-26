Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt were seen arriving at the house of the late actor Dharmendra to offer their condolences to the grieving family. ‘You Are Always With Us’: Mumtaz Pens Heartfelt Message Remembering Dharmendra; Shares Memories From Their 1973 Film ‘Loafer’ (View Pics).

The two were spotted outside the late actor’s house in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday. They got out of their car, and were quickly escorted by the security personnel amid heavy security deployment.

Alia Bhatt–Ranbir Kapoor Spotted at Dharmendra's Juhu Home Amid Heavy Security

Alia shared the screen with the late actor in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, which was helmed by her mentor, Karan Johar.

Music composer Anu Malik was also spotted at the late actor’s residence on Tuesday.

Dharmendra, who was earlier admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery. He was recovering at his Juhu residence. The actor was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. However, he passed away on Monday.

He was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema.

He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars.

Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include Phool Aur Patthar, which established him as a leading man, and Sholay, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary. After Dharmendra’s Death, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan Visit Deol Family to Offer Condolences (Watch Video).

Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

