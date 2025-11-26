The entire nation, and especially the Bollywood industry, seemed grief-stricken post the demise of superstar Dharmendra on November 24. Dharmendra Movies: From ‘Bandini’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Apne’, ‘Johnny Gaddaar’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ to ‘Ikkis’, a Look at Actor's Exceptional Film Career.

The who's who of Bollywood were seen visiting the Deol family at the late Dharmendra's house in Mumbai to offer condolences on November 25. In the evening of November 25, superstar Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan visited the Deol family to be with the grieving family in times of distress. Hrithik Roshan's father and actor Rakesh Roshan had worked with Dharmendra in the 1983-released movie Teesri Aankh. The movie also starred Shatrughan Sinha.

On the afternoon of November 25, superstar Ajay Devgn was seen visiting the Deol family at Dharmendra's house in Mumbai. Filmmaker Farah Khan, actress Ananya Panday, Kajol, Jackky Bhagnani and his actress wife Rakul Preet Singh, and filmmaker Abbas Mastan were seen visiting the grieving Deol family.

For the uninitiated, superstar Dharmendra would have turned 90 on the 8th of December this year. The actor passed away at the age of 89. He had been put on a ventilator a few weeks ago, after he faced breathing difficulties. He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments were on. ‘Dharmendra Ji Was the Hero Every Boy Wanted To Be’: Akshay Kumar Pays Emotional Tribute to Dharmendra, Calls Him Bollywood’s Original He-Man (View Post).

The actor is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; their four children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeta and Vijayta; and his second wife, superstar Hema Malini and their two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. In a video that has gone viral over social media, Dharmendra's younger son Bobby Deol was seen in tears post the late superstar's demise.

