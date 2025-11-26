Veteran actress Mumtaz remembered Dharmendra with a heartfelt post on social media. Remembering Dharmendra: From ‘Satyakam’ to ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, 10 Most Memorable Roles of Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ That Made Us Laugh, Cry and Cheer!.

Dropping some images from their 1973 movie Loafer, she penned, "Dharam Ji you were and you are always with us !May you rest in peace (sic)."

Mumtaz Remembers Dharmendra: Veteran Actress Shares Heartfelt Tribute with Rare ‘Loafer’ Pics

Mumtaz and Dharmendra were seen together in Loafer, marking their only on-screen collaboration.

Along with these two, the A. Bhimsingh's directorial further starred Om Prakash, Premnath, and K. N. Singh in supporting roles, along with others.

The project revolves around Ranjeet (Played by Dharmendra), a shiftless loafer and pickpocket working for a gang. He ends up falling in love with Anju (Played by Mumtaz), unaware that she is spying on him for the leader of a rival gang.

With tunes composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Loafer turned out to be the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1973.

Superstar Dharmendra would have turned 90 years old on 8th of December this year, however, he passed away at the age of 89 on November 24.

The legendary actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. After getting the necessary treatment, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on November 12 and decided to continue his treatment and recovery at home.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; their four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeta, and Vijayta; and his second wife, superstar Hema Malini, and their two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Several who's who of Bollywood were seen visiting the Deol family at the late Dharmendra's house in Mumbai to offer their condolences on November 25. Hrithik Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan were captured as they paid a visit to the Deol family. Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Dharmendra, Calls Iconic Actor ‘A True Legend’ (See Post).

Before that, Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, and filmmaker Abbas Mastan were also seen visiting the grieving Deol family during this challenging time.

