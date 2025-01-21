Actor Randeep Hooda is reportedly gearing up for his new Hollywood project and has jetted off to Budapest for the shoot. The actor on Tuesday has reportedly taken off to Budapest to begin shooting for his next international film. As per the sources, this marks his next outing in Hollywood after Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, which was released worldwide in 2020 on Netflix. Randeep Hooda Recalls Being ‘Depressed’ After Having No Job for 11 Years, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Actor Says, ‘I Had To Sell-Off Everything’.

A source confirmed: "Randeep is excited about starting filming for the project. While not much is known at this stage, it’s a brand new avatar for him. The shoot is set to commence soon in Budapest later this week”.

On the work front, Randeep has been busy shooting for his next, Jaat starring him alongside Sunny Deol directed by Gopichand Malineni which is slated to release this year.

On another front, Randeep garnered acclaim for his portrayal in the biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The project, derived from the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, has been officially included in the list of contenders for the Oscars 2025.

The drama will be locking horns with other Indian masterpieces such as Kanguva, The Goat Life, Santosh, All We Imagine as Light, Girls Will Be Girls, and Putul.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, and has been winning hearts ever since.

Earlier this month, Randeep treated his fans with a set of smoldering pictures on Instagram.

In the monochrome images, Randeep could be seen posing wearing nothing but his denim while he shaves his face.

He captioned it: "Getting ready for the weekend". Randeep Hooda Feels Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Is the Most ‘Misunderstood' Man in India’s History, Urges Fans To Watch His Film.

Randeep made his Hindi film debut with Monsoon Wedding in 2001. He was then seen in the gangster films Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Jannat 2, Jism 2, Cocktail, Heroine, Sarbjit, Kick and Sultan to name a few.

