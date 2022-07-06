Bollywood's most versatile and charismatic actor Ranveer Singh is all set to celebrate his 37th birthday today and on the special occasion, we are going to take a look at every upcoming movie of the Simmba star. Ranveer made his impressive Bollywood debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat and is best known for films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Padmaavat and Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh will also be in action for Netlfix's adventure special with Bear Grylls which premieres on July 8. Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Are Back With Entertaining Quips and Humorous Banter (Watch Video).

The actor is a recipient of three Filmfare Awards including Best Male Debut for Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Best Actor for Bajirao Mastani (2016) and Gully Boy (2020) respectively. He has won Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) for Padmaavat despite playing a negative character. The actor is reported to celebrate his special day with his wifey Deepika Padukone in Hawaii. On his 37th birthday, here's a look at every upcoming movie of the Bollywood star. Ranveer Singh To Replace Karan Johar As Host of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Cirkus

Cirkus Release Date (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Cirkus which marks yet another collaboration of the actor with Rohit Shetty after Sooryavanshi. Cirkus has locked the 2022 Christmas release date and it also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Sanjay Mishra in major roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh will reunite with Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. KJo is making a directorial comeback with the family drama after a gap of nearly seven years. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A report in Bollywood Hungama suggested Ranveer Singh might be the first choice of SLB as the character needs a certain madness that only he can bring to life. However, no official announcement is made yet.

Takht

Takht Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Last year Karan Johar announced that his dream project Takht which is a grand scale magnum opus is not shelved yet. The film features Ranveer Singh alongside Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2022 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).