Tamil star Suriya has publicly lauded the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. Suriya, known for his discerning taste and significant influence across Indian cinema, described the film as both a "masterpiece" and a "blockbuster". Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Aditya Dhar’s Spy Action Thriller Featuring Ranveer Singh Sets New Record, Crosses INR 100 Crore Mark in Week 4.

Suriya Reviews Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday (January 3), Suriya shared his review of Dhurandhar and showered praise on the Aditya Dhar directorial. He penned, "Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for giving this masterpiece. Dhurandhra, what a movie! Completely blown by your craft... love and respect to you and the whole team."

He specially lauded R Madhavan for his insane transformation as Ajay Sanyal, whose character is inspired by India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. He concluded his note by writing, " #AkshayeKhanna & @RanveerOfficial congrats on a very deserving blockbuster! Love Suriya & Jo"

Suriya and Jyotika Review Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ – View Post

Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for giving this masterpiece. #Dhurandhar what a movie! Completely blown by your craft... love & respect to you and the whole team. Special congrats to my bro @ActorMadhavan - what a transformation! #AkshayeKhanna 👍🏻 & @RanveerOfficial congrats on a very… — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 3, 2026

About 'Dhurandhar'

Dhurandhar is an eagerly awaited project, featuring Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in a pivotal role. While specific plot details remain largely under wraps, the film is expected to be a high-impact cinematic experience, aligning with the reputations of its lead actor and director. ‘Dhurandhar’ Actor Danish Pandor Sparks Dating Rumours With Aahana Kumra? Actress’ Heartfelt Birthday Post and Georgia Vacation Snaps Fuel Speculation.

More About Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh

The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar, celebrated for his directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), which garnered critical acclaim and commercial success. Dhar's previous work showcased his ability to deliver compelling narratives with strong technical execution. Ranveer Singh, a prominent figure in Hindi cinema, is known for his versatile performances in films like Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and Bajirao Mastani.

