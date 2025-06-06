Actress Raveena Tandon was recently honoured by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for her dedicated work in environmental conservation and animal welfare. The felicitation took place on the occasion of World Environment Day. Sharing her gratitude on Instagram, Raveena posted a photo from the event and wrote, “Honoured for my work towards the Environment, from the hands of the honourable chief minister @devendra_fadnavis ji. On #environmentday… and to make my day even better, one little rescued baby kitty got adopted. Thank you @petaindia for fostering her till we got a home.” Raveena Tandon Expresses Pride As She Reacts to Operation Sindoor With Heartfelt Note, Writes ‘May Shri Ram Guide Us To Destroy Evil, Never the Innocent’

Raveena Tandon Posted Pictures From the Event – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

The event was made even more special as it also celebrated the birthdays of Raveena’s mother-in-law Reshma Thadani and her adopted daughter Chaya Malaney, both born on June 5. Adding a heartwarming touch, Raveena shared that a rescued kitten, fostered by PETA India, found a new home that day. Raveena Tandon is known not just for her work in films but also for her strong commitment to social causes. At 21, she adopted two daughters as a single mother. Over the years, she has served as the youngest chairperson of the Children’s Film Society of India and has been part of the advisory panel of CINTAA. Her foundation, the Rudra Foundation, supports causes related to children, women, and animals. ‘Disgusting’: Raveena Tandon Slams Men Filming Katrina Kaif During Her Holy Dip at Sangam in Maha Kumbh 2025.

She has also been recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her work in promoting organ donation. During the COVID-19 crisis, her foundation provided oxygen cylinders in partnership with local authorities to help patients in need. Raveena currently serves as Maharashtra’s Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador and was the first entertainment industry representative to participate as a delegate at W20, a G20 engagement group. Through her actions, Raveena continues to inspire many with her compassion, activism, and commitment to meaningful change.

