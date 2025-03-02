Actress Raveena Tandon attended the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj with her daughter Rasha Thadani, where they coincidentally met Katrina Kaif. The trio participated in the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam's VIP section. However, videos quickly surfaced showing a crowd surrounding Katrina, attempting to capture selfies and provoke reactions from the actress. In one viral video, a group of men filmed Katrina as she prayed, which sparked outrage on social media. “Ye main hu, ye mera bhai hai, aur ye Katrina Kaif," says a man in the clip. Now amid this, Raveena has voiced her disapproval, calling the incident “disgusting” and highlighting how such actions undermine the sanctity of the sacred experience. Maha Kumbh 2025: Katrina Kaif Takes a Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam With Mother-in-Law Veena Kaushal Ahead of Maha Shivratri (Watch Video).

Men Mock Katrina Kaif While She Takes Dip in Sangam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi)

Raveena Tandon Calls Out Men for Filming Katrina Kaif During Holy Dip

Mamaraazzi Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)